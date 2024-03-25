HMC Sees Drop In People Visiting Emergency

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Following an awareness campaign of emergency and urgent healthcare services in Qatar, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has recorded a drop in the number of people seeking emergency services.

The number of visits to HMC's Emergency Departments, total number of calls to the Ambulance Service, and LifeFlight Air Ambulance Activations have reduced in February, compared to January 2024, according to the latest report on total activities across HMC hospitals and services.

In February a joint campaign by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), HMC, Public Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Sidra Medicine and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) were held to raise awareness of emergency and urgent healthcare services in Qatar. The five-week campaign named 'Where For Your Care?' aimed to help patients make the best choice for their medical care needs and receive the best possible care.

According to the report on total activities across HMC hospitals and services, the Ambulance Service received 27,181 calls in February and it has reduced by 7 percent compared to January.

The number of LifeFlight Air Ambulance Activations reduced by 15 percent in February. In January 206 LifeFlight Air Ambulance Activations were recorded and it reduced to 175 in February.

During the 'Where For Your Care?' campaign the Ambulance Service aimed to reduce the volume of non-emergency 999 calls, which count for an average of 20% of calls.

Emergency departments across HMC recorded 51,108 visits in February, which is 8 percent less compared to 55,450 in January.

However, the paediatric emergency centres at HMC have recorded an increase in the number of patients and received 69,003 in February compared to 64,145 in January.

The seven emergency departments and five paediatric emergency centres at HMC operate 24 hours daily and provide emergency care for serious medical cases.

Emergency Services provide life-saving care to patients with critical conditions such as heart attack, stroke, seizure, choking, chest pain, unconsciousness, difficulty breathing, and severe allergic reactions.

According to the report on total activities across HMC hospitals and services, HMC has recorded 280,391 outpatient visits, and 32,388 inpatient admissions in February. Also, 2,142 babies were born across HMC hospitals in February.

The home care services of HMC have recorded 5,320 visits to those does not require continuous medical supervision or 24-hour nursing care; are temporarily or permanently housebound and require skilled nursing and allied health services.