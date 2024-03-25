Russian Attack On Underground Gas Storage Facilities Not To Affect Gas Supplies To Ukrainians - Naftogaz

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are no critical consequences after the attack by Russian troops on the infrastructure of the underground gas storage facility - the damage will not affect the supply services to gas consumers.

This was stated by Naftogaz CEO Oleksii Chernyshov during a visit to the site of the enemy attack, Ukrinform reported citing Naftogaz Group.

"The attack will not affect the supply of natural gas to Ukrainian consumers. All nominations of customers for storage services and capacity reservation also continue to be fulfilled in full," the official said.

According to him, the specialists of Naftogaz and all involved services are keeping the situation under control.

The work in accordance with the emergency localization and response plan continues.

"There are no critical consequences for the operation of the underground storage facilities, as the gas is at a considerable depth. The damaged part of the ground infrastructure will need to be restored, but we have enough backup capacities," Chernyshov assured.

As reported, Naftogaz Group facilities were damaged in the west of the country as a result of an enemy attack.