Satellite Images Show Consequences Of Ukrainian Strike On Russian Fleet's Comms Hub In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Photos showing the consequences of the Ukrainian strike targeting a military communications center of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in occupied Crimea's Sevastopol on March 23 have been released.

The relevant images were published on Telegram by Radio Liberty's Schemes project, Ukrinform reports.

As noted, the Planet Labs satellite recorded that as a result of missile strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one of the buildings on Rudneva Street in Sevastopol sustained damage.

"Comparing the satellite images of the area as of March 21 and March 24 shows that the roof of the building collapsed after the missile strike," the report says.

Firetrucks can also be seen outside the building, the publication added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces on Saturday hit two of Russia's large landing ships, Yamal and Azov, the communication center and several infrastructure facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Crimea's Sevastopol.

According to the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the communication node of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, destroyed in Sevastopol on March 23, was an important element of naval control.

Title photo is illustrative