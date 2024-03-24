(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) How AI, Genetics and Biotechnology Revolutions will Transform our Future: Jamie Metzl at the Global AI Show Jamie Metzl, one of the world's leading technology and healthcare futurists, is all set to headline at the Global AI Show, taking place at the Grand Hyatt Dubai on April 16 and 17, 2024.



DUBAI, Mar 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Global AI Show is thrilled to announce Jamie Metzl, esteemed author, technology visionary, and healthcare futurist, as a featured speaker for its upcoming two-day conference. Set to convene thought leaders and industry experts from across the globe, this event promises to be a pivotal moment in the advancement of artificial intelligence.



Metzl is one of the world's leading authorities on the implications of the intersecting AI, genetics, and biotechnology revolutions and how governments, corporations, organizations, and individuals can ride the wave of these unprecedented transformations to build their best possible futures.

At the Global AI Show, Metzl will be exploring the power of genetic technologies and AI, and their potential to reshape human life. He will discuss the scientific breakthroughs and real-world applications of genetic technologies, thereby bringing unmissable insights into AI and biological revolutions.

“I am thrilled to be Headlining at the Global AI Show, the world's premier event for artificial intelligence. AI and other revolutionary technologies are rapidly transforming every aspect of our world. Exploring what this means for each and all of us and how we can ride the wave of this change toward greater meaning and success must be all of our work,” said Jamie Metzl.

The Global AI Show, which is hosting regional and international AI leaders to discuss groundbreaking AI applications and new developments, will also include an exclusive sneak peek into Metzl's highly-anticipated new book, Superconvergence: How the Genetics, Biotech, and AI Revolutions Will Transform Our Lives, Work, and World. Additionally, attendees can get a signed copy of Metzl's international bestseller, Hacking Darwin: Genetic Engineering and the Future of Humanity at the event.

In 2019, Metzl was appointed to the World Health Organisation expert advisory committee on human genome editing. He frequently appears on national and international media, and his work has been featured by 60 Minutes, the New York Times and other major media outlets.

Metzl's inclusion as a speaker underscores the caliber of expertise and insight that attendees can expect at the Global AI Show. With a profound understanding of emerging technologies and their impact on various sectors, including healthcare, he brings a unique perspective to the conversation surrounding AI.

