Jordan Plays Pakistan In World Cup Qualifier

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN

-

Jordan's football team plays Pakistan on Thursday noon in an away Group G qualifier for the 2026 World Cup before hosting the return match March 26 in Amman.

The World Cup qualifiers kicked off in November 2023 with Jordan off to a slow start holding Tajikistan 1-1 and losing 2-0 to Saudi Arabia. However, fans are optimistic they will return home with a solid win against 195th ranked Pakistan as team morale and fan expectations shifted after reaching the final of the 2023 Asian Cup last month with an impressive run before eventually losing 3-1 to hosts and reigning champs Qatar, in a match marred with officiating mistakes including three questionable penalties.

With FIFA making way for 16 more teams in the upcoming 2026 edition of the World Cup observers believe Moroccan coach Hussein Amouta has the chance to take Jordan to the World Cup for the first time.



The squad regrouped shortly after the end of the League's week 14 as pros playing abroad flew home. However, Amouta caused further uncertainty as he announced the lineup with four new players, while again alluding to the point that staying with the team was still not finalised due to personal reasons.



Jordan has moved to 70th in FIFA rankings

and fans anxiously await to see team stars Mousa Ta'mari, Yazan Nue'imat, Yazan al-Arab, Ehsan Haddad, Ali Alwan, Yazeed Abu Laila and teammates who made history for the Kingdom in Jordan's 5th time at the Asian Cup.



