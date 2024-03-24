King Condoles Russia President Over Moscow Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah has expressed condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the victims of the terrorist attack that targeted the Crocus City Hall in Moscow on Friday.



In a cable sent to President Putin, His Majesty condemned the cowardly terrorist attack, expressing Jordan's solidarity with Russia in countering terrorism, according to a Royal Court statement.



The King expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.



