JAF Dispatches Relief Convoy Of 25 Trucks To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN -

The Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF), in coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), on Sunday dispatched a convoy of 25 trucks carrying food and relief supplies to the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Aiming to meet the urgent needs of the people of Gaza, the supplies will be distributed by the relevant authorities in the Strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

This initiative, which underscores Jordan's commitment to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people in alleviating the hardships caused by the Israeli aggression on Gaza, falls within Jordan's ongoing efforts to support the Gazans who are facing difficult living conditions during the holy month of Ramadan.



JAF reiterated that it is still sending aid via an air bridge to supply humanitarian and medical supplies, whether by flights from Marka Airport towards El Arish International Airport, airdrops on the Gaza Strip, or land aid convoys.

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression against the Strip, the JAF has sent a total of 460 trucks and conducted 57 Jordanian airdrops, in addition to 86 airdrops conducted jointly with other countries.

A total of 48 aid aircrafts have been also dispatched through El-Arish International Air port in Egypt.