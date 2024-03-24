CPS Calls On Citizens To Fulfil Charity During Ramadan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The National Society of Consumer Protection (CPS) calls on citizens to fulfil the spirit of giving and significance of charity in Ramadan.

The fasting month of Ramadan is a source of hope for many households in need, as the charitable activities increase.

It is also the period of increased Zakat, according to the Islamic faith.

A CPS statement made available to The Jordan Times, wrote that charity and collective action help bring joy to the needy and provide an unwavering solidarity with their families.

The society also urged people to focus their attention on giving to households suffering from difficult economic conditions, pointing that helping people to break their fast and providing them with relief from hunger by offering them food are among the most rewarded acts of worship.

In this regard, CPS President Mohammad Obeidat in his remarks to The Jordan Times, said that“The difficult living conditions have left many families struggling to afford the basic necessities, this obliges us to provide them with aid and support particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.”

Adding that households have cut spending in supermarkets due to the rising costs of living, households have also redirected their spending priorities as constant increases have occurred in the prices of fuel, electricity and other basic necessities.

Additionally, the society called on charitable and humanitarian organisations, national institutions, philanthropists and people to increase their contributions and to further aid those in need during this holy month.

Prior to the beginning of Ramadan, the CPS has launched its awareness campaign titled“Do Not Shop When Hungry” aimed to serve as a guide to prevent unnecessary purchases.