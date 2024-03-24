ECOLE DE PARIS AND OTHER MASTERS ONLINE AUCTION ON DROUOT, UNTIL 10 April 2024

(MENAFN- USA Art News) MacDougall's is delighted to present École de Paris and Other Masters, an

online auction offering over 100 lots. It features an impressive selection of

modern art as well as showcases European 19th century. The sale is now

open for bidding on Drouot until 10 April.

Amongst the highlights of this season's exciting collection is

a remarkable Baigneuse by L. Survage, 1922 (Lot 39, £120,000-180,000). Painted in the same year as the iconic La grande baigneuse in the collection of Musée d'Art Moderne de Paris, this monumental depiction of a sleeping nude emphasises the artist's gradual embrace of neo-classical form, perhaps influenced by a conscious revival of classical values in modern art in France around this period.

P. Tchelitchew spent his time in Paris in the salons of Gertrude Stein and the poet Dame Edith Sitwell. L'homme dénudé (Lot 25, £70,000-90,000) was painted circa 1925 during the artist's celebrated monochrome period, which lasted until the end of 1928. The work is distinguished by illustrious provenance: the collections of Richard Nathanson in

London and Ruth Ford and Charles Henri Ford.

The sale features a marvellous still life by G. Annenkov (Lot 6, £50,000-70,000) characteristic of the artist's early years in Paris, a striking Abstract Composition by A. Lanskoy (Lot 29, £30,000-50,000), an extremely rare View of the Seine, 1925 by N. Sinezouboff (Lot 38, £30,000-50,000). Works by émigré artists who rose to prominence at the legendary La Ruche and Montparnasse, include leading names such as P. Kremegne, O. Zadkine, M. Marevna, A. Arapoff, O. Sacharoff and J. Pougny.

Other prominent highlights of the sale include a magnificent seascape Off the Southern

Coast by I. Aivazovsky from the artist's mature period (Lot 18, £400,000-600,000), a

superb interior scene The Open Window by K. Gorbatov (Lot 8, £100,000-200,000),

originating from the family of the artist. Of interest to collectors will be exceptional Holy

Mountains by N. Roerich (Lot 12, £60,000-90,000) and A. Rubtsov (Lot 17, £80,000-

120,000).

Auction link : #dsi-row-lot-24731106

For more information and comments, contact the Director Catherine MacDougall:

..., + 44 20 7389 8160.

High resolution photos are available upon request. Please contact Valentina Gritsenko:

..., + 44 20 7389 8160.