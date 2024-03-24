Israeli Forces Commit Atrocities Against Civilians In Al-Shifa Hospital Vicinity

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Israeli occupation army continues its incursion into Al-Shifa Hospital and the surrounding area for the seventh day, coinciding with air strikes on various areas in the Gaza Strip as the war of extermination enters the last third of the sixth month.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Observatory for Human Rights, the occupation army is committing massacres and atrocities in the Al-Shifa Hospital area against civilians, the displaced, and patients and their families, the latest of which was contained in the testimonies of survivors of the massacre about field executions, in addition to burning dozens of homes in the vicinity of the hospital without allowing their residents to evacuate.

In the same context, the Palestinian Red Crescent announced on Sunday, that the Israeli occupation forces suddenly stormed Al-Amal and Nasser Medical Hospitals in Khan Yunis, amid heavy shelling and gunfire.

For its part, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the Israeli occupation committed 8 massacres against civilians during the past 24 hours, leaving 84 dead and 106 injured, which raises the toll of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip to 32,226 martyrs and 74,518 injured.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres urged Israel to remove remaining obstacles to the entry of relief materials to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, noting the need to increase crossings and access points for aid.

Guterres explained that the land route is the most effective and efficient in transporting heavy goods, stressing that the entry of aid requires an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian reasons.

Moreover, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said that the Israeli occupation's expansion of its“fascist war” against the health sector and hospitals in the Gaza Strip confirms its insistence on continuing the“war of extermination against our people, attempts to displace them from their land.”

Hamas called on the international system to“rise up” to deter“this rogue entity, stop its ongoing crimes against our defenceless Palestinian people, and activate all tools of accountability and punishment against it.”

On the ground, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said that its fighters targeted an Israeli military vehicle with a guided missile at Abu Al-Saud roundabout, south of the Al-Shifa complex in Gaza City.