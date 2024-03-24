Shura Council Takes Part In IPU Governing Council Session

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Shura Council took part in the 213th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union's (IPU) Governing Council, held as part of the148th IPU Assembly activities, taking place in Geneva.

HE Dr Sultan bin Hassan al-Dhabet al-Dosari, HE Ahmad bin Ebrahim al-Malki, and HE Ali bin Ahmad al-Kaabi are representing the Shura Council at the IPU Assembly.

The IPU Governing Council discussed the Secretary-General's IPU Impact Report for 2023, the progress made regarding the implementation of the IPU 2022-2026 Strategy, the work of various committees and bodies, namely the Executive Committee, in addition to discussing IPU membership, among other items on the agenda.

The Shura Council delegation also participated in the opening session of the IPU Assembly, which discussed this session's theme“Parliamentary diplomacy: Building bridges for peace and understanding.”

The Shura Council also participated in the meeting of the bureau of the Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights, during which the report on the committee's work was reviewed. The most important topics to be raised in the committee's upcoming meeting was also discussed.

