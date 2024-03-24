Chad Honours Qatar Charity

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Chad's Ministry of Water and Sanitation honoured Qatar Charity (QC) for its outstanding contribution to addressing the water resources problem in the capital, N'Djamena, and its surrounding areas.

The ministry placed QC in the second position in terms of its impactful developmental interventions in the water and sanitation sector in Chad, after Unicef, a QC statement said yesterday.

The recognition came on the occasion of QC's inauguration of 50 deep wells in N'Djamena and its outskirts, coinciding with the recent World Water Day. Basile Kana-Bi Marcelin, Minister of Water and Sanitation, attended the opening of one of them.

During the inauguration ceremony, the minister commended QC for its impactful interventions in Chad, particularly in addressing the water resource challenges N'Djamena. The governor of the seventh district within the capital, N'Djamena, said,“This is not the first time Qatar Charity has contributed to solving the water issue in the area. They previously dug a well for a school in the region, and today they are opening another well.” He also thanked QC for the assistance, extending gratitude to the Qatari people for their support.

Abdulaziz Jassim Hejji, director of the International Programmes and Development Department at QC, encouraged benefactors to seize the opportunity of Ramadan and QC's“Double Ajir” campaign to donate during the second ten days of the holy month towards water projects, social housing, and mosque projects implemented available at minimal cost. He expressed hope that these projects would have a clear impact on the lives of individuals and communities.

According to Unicef, 6mn people in Chad lack access to clean drinking water, with only 2mn having limited access. Additionally, 22% of children under the age of five in Chad suffer from diarrhoeal diseases due to unsafe water. QC's office in Chad, with the support of donors in Qatar, has successfully dug and equipped 200 water wells during the period from 2020 to 2024.

The estimated beneficiaries of these wells exceed 1mn people, across several Asian and African countries.

Donations can be made to the campaign through the following link:

To make contributions, a person can dial 44920000. Furthermore, benefactors can donate at QC's branches, as well as at its collection points in the commercial complexes.

