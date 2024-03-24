Embassy Hosts Iftar For Turkish Academics

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Turkish embassy in Qatar hosted an Iftar for Turkish academics in the country.

Ambassador Dr Mustafa Goksu welcomed the participants who included experts from research centres, and faculty members from universities in Qatar.

In his address, the envoy explained that the number of Turkish universities has increased from 74 in 1980 to 207 in 2023. The number of students enrolled in Turkish universities has increased from 240,000 in 1980 to nearly 2mn in 2023.

“The quality of education in Turkish universities has also significantly improved, with some Turkish universities ranking high globally. Opportunities for international co-operation between Turkish universities and their counterparts worldwide have also increased.

“The number of Turkish research centres has significantly increased from 40 in 1980 to more than 1,000 in 2023, covering various scientific, social and humanitarian disciplines. Government funding for scientific research has also increased significantly,” Dr Goksu added.

MENAFN24032024000067011011ID1108016204