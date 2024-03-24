UK's Oaknorth Bank Boosts Profit As Firm Kicks Off US Expansion

(MENAFN- Live Mint) " (Bloomberg) -- OakNorth Bank Plc reported a 23% jump in pretax profit last year, driven by increased lending and the start of its US expansion.

The London-based business lender said Monday its annual pretax profit rose to £187.3 million ($236 million). OakNorth grew its total loan book 22% to £3.8 billion.

In the US, businesses have borrowed $200 million from OakNorth since its launch in the second half of the year. The firm is“actively exploring” mergers and acquisition opportunities to further expand in the US, according to an emailed statement.

“Despite numerous ongoing economic challenges, this has been another strong year for OakNorth,” said Rishi Khosla, chief executive officer and co-founder. Provisions for loans that could default more than doubled to £25 million, helping to take total operating costs and provisions up by around 60% to £109.4 million.

Khosla said there was a“relatively small uptick” in credit losses, with provisions representing 0.8% of gross loans, compared to 0.7% in 2022. Meanwhile, the bank spent more on geographical expansion and offering more products including current accounts, savings vaults, cards and payments. The lender said there are“significant levels of uncertainty” in the geopolitical and economic environment in the UK, with less than a year until the next general election.

American Ambitions Khosla has been public about his bank's overseas push, having bid last year for the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank after its US parent collapsed.

The implosion of several smaller US banks“has left an institutional void in terms of supporting the entrepreneurial client base,” Khosla said.

He added OakNorth has been providing its software to US banks and was on the lookout for strategic deals within the banking and fintech space.

The lender, launched in 2015, has loaned £10.2 billion to date. The firm hired former City watchdog head Adair Turner as chairman in January as it gears up for its initial public offering. OakNorth was valued at about $2.8 billion in a funding round led by SoftBank's Vision Fund in 2019, though the fund subsequently devalued its stake during the pandemic.

