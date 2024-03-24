Is Corruption But An Excuse To Wipe Out Opposition?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The coming general election will have a distinction. It will be the first ahead of which two chief ministers, a deputy chief minister, a member of parliament, and a minister are in prison on charges of corruption. There are dozens more who have either spent time in jail or are headed for it. Is this an outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declared anti-corruption agenda, or a plot to weaken the Opposition?

