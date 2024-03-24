Is Corruption But An Excuse To Wipe Out Opposition?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The coming general election will have a distinction. It will be the first ahead of which two chief ministers, a deputy chief minister, a member of parliament, and a minister are in prison on charges of corruption. There are dozens more who have either spent time in jail or are headed for it. Is this an outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declared anti-corruption agenda, or a plot to weaken the Opposition?
MENAFN24032024007365015876ID1108016188
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.