Top Events On March 25: Holi Celebrations, Indian Stock Markets, Banks Closed BJP-IPFT Meet In Tripura, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events on March 25: Amid Holi festivities today, India is all set to witness significant political events on Monday. These events include the BJP-IPFT meet in Tripura, Delhi metro services to begin after 2.30 pm and more. Stay tuned as we bring you comprehensive coverage of these unfolding events.- People across India will celebrate the festival of colors, Holi, today, March 25. It is one of the most popular and vibrant festivals celebrated in India and across the globe.

- Delhi metro services are slated to commence after 2.30 pm on the occasion of Holi today.“METRO TRAIN SERVICES TO START AT 2:30 PM ON HOLIOn the day of the 'Holi festival, i.e. 25th March, 2024 (Monday), Metro services will NOT be available till 2:30 PM on all Lines of the Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line,” DMRC wrote on X.

- All public and private banks will remain closed today, March 25, on the occasion of Holi.

- The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on Monday, March 25 due to the celebration of Holi. Trading at the country's largest non-agricultural commodity market, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), will also be closed during the morning session from 9 am to 5 pm but will resume during the evening session from 5 pm to 9 pm.- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a key meeting with the Indigenous Front Of Tripura (IPFT) and Tipra Motha in Agartala on March 25 ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from April 19.

- Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will announce the party's candidate in Mandya for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Monday evening.- Indian National Lok Dal's secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala stated that the party will start campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections on March 25. Chautala is contesting from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

- Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena will commence his six-day visit to China on March 25. This visit will strive for new progress in the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

- The Ram Mandir Rath Yatra will begin in Chicago in the United States on March 25. The Yatra will cover around 851 temples in 48 states, crossing over 8,000 miles in the next 60 days.

- Mining baron and lone MLA of Karnataka Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) G Janardhana Reddy will rejoin the BJP on March 25 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.



MENAFN24032024007365015876ID1108016183