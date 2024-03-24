Buckle Up For More Volatility: UTI's Vetri Subramaniam

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai: Amid the recent correction across small-cap counters, relative comfort on valuation is to be found in large caps in sectors such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), pharma and healthcare over a one -year horizon, says Vetri Subramaniam, CIO at UTI AMC. Vetri terms the current phase in markets as one of those unusual times in his career where the Nifty Small Cap 250index on a price-to-book trades at premium to even the Nifty 50. Edited excerpts:

