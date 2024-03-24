Swiss Energy Minister Advocates For More Renewable Electricity Production

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland should be able to produce more electricity from renewable energies and secure its electricity supply. Energy Minister Albert Rösti explained to the media why the Federal Council is recommending a 'Yes' vote on June 9 in favour of the energy decree.
This content was published on March 18, 2024
The restructuring of the electricity supply in Europe and international conflicts could lead to electricity shortages in Switzerland in winter, the ministry of energy and transport wrote in a press release on Monday. Switzerland also needs more electricity for the economy, as well as for electric cars and heat pumps.
“Security of supply can only be achieved in the short and medium term by expanding electricity production from renewable sources in Switzerland,” Energy Minister Rösti was quoted as saying. The law accelerates the expansion of energy production with balanced measures.
The law, which was passed by parliament with a clear majority, is being opposed by a committee led by the Fondation Franz Weber.
