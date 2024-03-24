Nestlé Shareholders Call On Food Giant To Reduce Reliance On Unhealthy Products

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Groups including Legal & General are among those pushing for stricter health targets at the world's biggest food company.

日本語 ja ネスレ株主、「不健康な食品」の削減呼びかけ Read more: ネスレ株主、「不健康な食品」の削減呼びかけ

This content was published on March 14, 2024 - 09:13 4 minutes Madeleine Speed, Financial Times

A group of Nestlé shareholders has filed a resolution ahead of its annual meeting next month demanding the world's biggest food company reduce its reliance on unhealthy products and arguing that the health target it has introduced is insufficient.



Institutional investors with a combined $1.68 trillion (CHF1.48 trillion) in assets under management have asked the maker of KitKats and Quality Street to set an internationally recognised target to reduce the proportion of sales it makes from unhealthy goods, citing regulatory and reputational risks, and growing public health concerns.



“As Nestlé has consistently failed to set out how it will shift the balance of its sales towards healthier food options, concerned investors have been left with no option but to bring forward a resolution at the company's AGM in April,” said ShareAction chief executive Catherine Howarth, the responsible investment non-profit that is coordinating the call.

