Can UBS Become Europe's Morgan Stanley?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Over two days this month, UBS drafted in Roger Federer, Bill Ackman and the head of Covid vaccine maker Moderna to give a series of motivational talks to the Swiss lender's 250 most senior private bankers.

This content was published on March 18, 2024 - 09:44 9 minutes Owen Walker, Financial Times

The event – which took place at Zurich's futuristic Circle conference centre – was hosted and organised by Iqbal Khan, UBS's 48-year-old head of wealth management, to rally the troops after a tricky period for the business.

At the division's first leadership conference for several years, Federer shared his experiences of coping with the pressure of being a tennis superstar. Stéphane Bancel, who oversaw Moderna's revolutionary mRNA vaccine rollout, told delegates to“sweat the small details”.

Meanwhile, activist investor Ackman, a 20-year client of the bank, invited Federer to a tennis match on the roof of his company, Pershing Square, before telling UBS staff that the takeover of Credit Suisse looked like the deal of the century and they should not“screw it up”.

“The main message from management was to get back to basics,” said one attendee.“There is a billion dollars sitting on the table for us – we just need to hit the phones to clients and bring in more revenue.”

