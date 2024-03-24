Swiss Generally Very Satisfied With Life, But Young People Struggle

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Most Swiss people are very satisfied with their lives, according to a survey. But there are marked differences between age groups: a fifth of 18- to 29-year-olds suffer from a diagnosed psychological illness or disorder.



Português pt Suíços declaram estar de bem com a vida Read more: Suíços declaram estar de bem com a vida

中文 zh 瑞士人普遍过得舒心,但年轻人不甚如意 Read more: 瑞士人普遍过得舒心,但年轻人不甚如意 Русский ru Швейцарцы в целом довольны жизнью Read more: Швейцарцы в целом довольны жизнью

This content was published on March 19, 2024 - 12:33 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The proportion of people currently affected (19%) in this age group is therefore almost twice as high as among the over-29s, where 8% currently suffer from a diagnosed psychological illness. In addition, more than one in ten of the young people concerned do not have access to therapy.

These are the findings of a survey conducted by market research company YouGov Switzerland published on Tuesday ahead of World Happiness Day on Wednesday.

This difference between age groups is also reflected in the relationship that survey participants have with psychological or psychiatric therapies: among participants aged between 60 and 79, almost three-quarters (71%) have never had therapy and do not feel the need for it. In the middle age groups, however, the proportion rises again.

+ Covid-related mental health problems persist in young people

Basically happy

Most Swiss people are basically happy. On a scale of zero (very dissatisfied) to ten (very satisfied), the vast majority of participants (73%) said they were very satisfied with their lives, which corresponds to a score of seven or more. This satisfaction also appears to be stable over the long term for almost one person in two.

Participants were also asked about the frequency with which they engage in various activities that promote happiness. A third of them consider social interaction with friends or family to be the most important activity for their own well-being. This was followed by taking time for oneself (15%) and sport (11%).

The survey was conducted between February 14 and 28 this year among YouGov's Swiss online panel in German, French and Italian. The 1,253 respondents live in Switzerland and are aged 18-79. The group is representative of the population, according to YouGov Switzerland.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here ,

and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .