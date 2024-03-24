Switzerland Fails To Meet WHO Air Quality Standards

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Only seven countries met air quality standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO) last year. Switzerland is not one of them.

This content was published on March 19, 2024 - 15:08 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Delhi is the world's most polluted capital city for the fourth time since 2018, according to the World Air Quality Report 2023External link by Swiss air quality company IQAir.

India, on the other hand, with an average of 54.4 micrograms of PM 2.5 particles per cubic metre, is the third most polluted country in the world out of 134, after Pakistan (73.7) and Bangladesh (79.9). The Geneva-based WHO recommends no more than five micrograms.

Only Australia, Estonia, Finland, Grenada, Iceland, Mauritius and New Zealand met WHO standards in 2023.

+ Swiss-led research helps uncover new truths about air pollution

According to the report, 1.36 billion people in India are exposed to PM 2.5 values that exceed the levels recommended by the WHO, and 1.33 billion people – or 96% of the population – live in areas with levels seven times higher.

The study data came from over 30,000 monitoring stations and sensors operated by research institutions, government agencies, universities, private companies, and independent organisations.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here ,

and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .