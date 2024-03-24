Herwig Schopper A Centenarian On The Impact Of Physics

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The German experimental physicist Herwig Franz Schopper was the director general of CERN from 1981 to 1988. This February he turned 100 years old. In this video he looks back at some of his highlights and encounters and shares some personal thoughts on research.

This content was published on March 22, 2024

