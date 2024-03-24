Belarusian President Says Sri Lanka A Good Example Of Economic Reforms

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko says Sri Lanka is a good example of economic reforms aimed at improving the quality of life of the population.

Lukashenko sent greetings to President Ranil Wickremesinghe to congratulate him on his 75th birthday, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

“Today, Sri Lanka is a good example of economic reforms aimed at improving the quality of life of the population. In this pursuit you can always count on the support of the Republic of Belarus. I am convinced that the potential of bilateral cooperation is far from being exhausted and together we will be able to bring the Belarusian-Sri Lankan cooperation to a new level,” the congratulatory message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that Belarus has competencies in such sectors as mechanical engineering, metal and wood processing, electric power, petrochemistry, pharmaceuticals, and is ready to assist Sri Lanka in its effort to strengthen food security and to supply agricultural machinery and share technologies. (BelTA / Colombo Gazette)