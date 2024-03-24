               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Exhibition Of Mosaics By Rajani Serasinghe


3/24/2024 9:07:03 PM

Rajani Serasinghe held an exhibition of Mosaics at Socila Affairs on Stratford Avenue from 22nd to 27th March. Titled 'Nature's Abundance; Mosaic Impressions of Tropical Flora & Fauna', the exhibition celebrated the beauty of nature with mosaics crafted from vibrant glass, recycled tiles, and other reclaimed materials.


