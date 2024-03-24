Hot Cross Buns

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) My Trinidad, March 2024

Prep Time: 10 Mins – Rising Time: 2 hours – Cook Time: 20-30 Mins

Place in a large bowl: 1 cup lukewarm water; 2 pkg yeast (22g); 2 tsp sugar. Allow this to bloom.

2. After the yeast is ready, add in the same bowl: 1 cup whole milk; 1⁄4 cup cooled melted butter; 2 beaten eggs; 1⁄2 cup sugar; 1 tsp salt; 2 tsp vanilla extract; 1 tsp lime juice. Mix this well.

3. Now add again in the same bowl: 4 cups Flour [from 6 cups (saving 2 cups for later)]; 2 tsp cinnamon; 1 tsp nutmeg; 1⁄2 tsp ginger. Mix into a sticky dough.

4. Toss around 1 cup of seedless raisins in the remaining 2 cups of flour. Add this combination raisin mixture to the batter. Incorporate well. Place in an oiled bowl. Tap a bit of oil on top of the dough. Cover with plastic wrap first, then with a damp kitchen towel. Let rise for 1 hour, or until double in size.

5. When the dough is ready, section into balls. This should yield about 2- 3 dozen balls, (depends on the size). Form into round balls and place onto 2 greased cookie trays, gash (in a cross X or whatever pattern you prefer) the tops with a pair of kitchen scissors and leave to rise for an hour or until double in size. Bake in a preheated oven: 350 F for 20 – 30 minutes or until golden brown.

6. During bake time, make the Glaze: In a bowl, sift 1 1⁄2 cups Icing Sugar, slowly add tiny amounts of citrus juice (or milk), and mix well until thick and smooth.

7. Remove cooked buns from the oven. While still hot, pour the glaze over the top of the buns. When set, remove from the tray and serve.

[Alternatively, divide into 2 equal parts, and roll out into 2 sweet bread rolls if you prefer.]

Enjoy! Bon appétit! Try it! All for you!

