Brazil’S Tourism Sector Grew By Almost Eight Percent

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRASILIA, Brazil – Brazilian tourism grew by 7.8 percent last year, with a turnover of around R$189.4 billion (US$37,6 billion), according to the Federation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo (FecomercioSP). This figure shows the recovery of a sector that was one of the hardest hit by the new coronavirus pandemic, according to the organisation.

In terms of annual figures, the positive result was mainly due to activities such as vehicle rentals, which grew by 18.3 per cent during the period, reported by Brasil 247, a partner of TV BRICS.

The December result was driven by the accommodation segment, which grew by 15.7 percent, as well as by air transport turnover (4.4 percent). The motor vehicles sector also improved its performance (10.8 percent), consolidating the positive trend of the year, as did the catering segment – restaurants and bars (8 percent).

The study is based on information from the Annual Survey of Services, using data updated to reflect changes from the Monthly Survey of Services, both prepared by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The figures are monthly adjusted by the broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) and activities fully or partially related to tourism were selected.

