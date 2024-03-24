Palestinian Foreign Ministry Condemns Occupation's Prevention Of UNRWA From Operating In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Israeli entity's decision to prevent the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) from bringing any relief aid into the northern Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry considered the decision very dangerous, as it would deepen famine and murders through starvation and thirst, and a direct threat to a high-ranking and credible international institution that serves the issues of Palestinian refugees and is concerned with their rights, not only in the occupied Palestinian territory but also for Palestinian refugees in the region, especially their right to return.

The ministry added that it has become clear that the Israeli occupation government is intent on targeting UNRWA and is working to destroy it, kill its staff, and put it out of service to change the identity of the Strip, so that it becomes without population and without the character of asylum and camps, within the framework of the occupation war to terminate the Palestinian cause.

The ministry urged the international community and the US administration to stand in the face of this dangerous Israeli decision, which means killing and displacing civilians. It also called for immediate international intervention to stop its implementation before it is too late.

Earlier today Commissioner-General of UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini said that the Israeli occupation authorities informed the international organization that they would no longer agree to send the agency's food convoys to the northern Gaza Strip, warning that preventing the agency from fulfilling its obligations in the Strip, would accelerate famine and that various people would die out of hunger and dehydration.