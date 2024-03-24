US Vice President Warns Israeli Entity Of Consequences If It Invades Rafah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris warned the Israeli entity that it could face "American consequences" if it carried out its threats to militarily invade the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.
In an interview with ABC News, Harris said, "We have been clear in multiple conversations and in every way that any major military operation in Rafah would be a huge mistake."
"I have studied the maps. There's nowhere for those folks to go," Harris added. The US Vice President emphasized that the United States continues to consider the humanitarian situation in Gaza as a priority.
