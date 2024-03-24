Israeli Airstrike On House In Eastern Rafah Kills 7 Civilians, Including 4 Women, Child

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 24 (Petra) -- Local media in the Gaza Strip on Sunday evening reported that seven Palestinians, including four women and a child, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Al-Jeneina district, east of Rafah.On the other hand, the Palestinian Red Crescent said Sunday evening that the wireless communication service outage caused a contact breakdown with its employees inside the Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.