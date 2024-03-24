Israeli Airstrike On House In Eastern Rafah Kills 7 Civilians, Including 4 Women, Child

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Mar. 24 (Petra) -- Local media in the Gaza Strip on Sunday evening reported that seven Palestinians, including four women and a child, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Al-Jeneina district, east of Rafah.
On the other hand, the Palestinian Red Crescent said Sunday evening that the wireless communication service outage caused a contact breakdown with its employees inside the Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
MENAFN24032024000117011021ID1108015973
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.