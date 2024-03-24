Palestinian Human Rights Organizations Denounce Ongoing Israeli Attacks On Gaza's Hospitals

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Mar. 24 (Petra) -- As the Israeli military aggression against the Gaza Strip began its 170th day, Palestinian human rights organizations denounced the ongoing airstrikes by the Israeli military on hospitals and communities designated as safe zones in the Gaza Strip.Human rights organizations said in a statement released on Sunday that since the start of Israeli military aggression against the Gaza Strip, the occupation forces have intentionally targeted the Strip's healthcare system. They have also been practicing the systematic destruction and targeting of hospitals and health centers for the past few months, and the current situation confirms that they are attempting to thwart any attempts to resume partial work in them, insisting on depriving the population of access to healthcare.The organizations urged the international community to take action to put an end to the occupying state's crime of genocide against the 2.3 million Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip. This included forcing them to flee their homes in conditions devoid of even the most basic human rights, executing them where they were forced to relocate, and waging a campaign of collective punishment symbolized by starvation and thirst.Additionally, they urged the international community to act decisively and swiftly in order to compel the Israeli occupation state to halt its aggression and carry out the rulings of the International Court of Justice, which has the duty to stop genocide from occurring. They also urged it to take action that will protect the lives of civilians in the Gaza Strip, both male and female, and to cease its use of collective punishment, which is prohibited by all international and humanitarian laws.