Zelensky, Sanchez Agree To Pace Up Preparation Of Security Deal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez agreed to speed up work on the preparation of a bilateral security agreement.

The head of the Ukrainian state reported this on X , Ukrinform saw.

"I just had a focused and meaningful call with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. I thanked Spain for its strong support, particularly its recent significant military aid package. We discussed Ukraine's need for more air defense during our conversation. We also focused on bilateral and EU-level cooperation. We agreed to expedite work to prepare a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Spain," the president said.

Zelensky added that during the conversation, special attention was paid to the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and they agreed to work together to encourage more countries in the Global South to attend the event.

As reported, Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, assured that his country would support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Photo: President's Office