Ukraine Intercepts 11 Of 15 Russian Killer Drones Over Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Nikopol region, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 11 Russian attack drones of the 15 launched at the community on Sunday.

That's according to Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of the Nikopol District Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"During the day, the Russians directed fourteen kamikaze drones and an unmanned aerial vehicle with an explosive payload at the communities across the area and three times fired barrel artillery. Out of 15 UAVs of various types, the Defense Forces of Ukraine intercepted 11," Yevtushenko said.

No casualties were reported in the area. The enemy targeted the town of Nikopol and settlements in the Myriv, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk rural communities.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Sunday, the enemy attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region 18 times.