Iran's Currency Hits A Record Low

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran's currency fell to a record low on Sunday, plunging to
613,500 to the dollar, as its people celebrated the Persian New
Year, Azernews reports, citing Al Arabiya.
On Sunday, people were trying to exchange rials for foreign
currency at Tehran's main hub of exchange shops in Ferdowsi Street,
but most were closed due to the Nowruz holidays, which are run from
March 20 to April 2.
Mohsen, a 32-year-old employee at one of the exchange shops,
said the holiday was contributing to the low prices:“The price is
not real, the demand for purchasing dollars is very high, but there
are just a few exchange shops open.”
He and other Iranians spoke on condition their last names not be
used, because of potential repercussions for speaking to foreign
media about the country's economic struggles.
The two-week holiday is an opportunity to travel abroad, driving
demand for US dollars and Euros.
Mojtaba, a 49-year-old father, was shocked:“The rial fell 5
percent compared to the last six days, while the whole country is
on vacation!”
Niloufar, 28-year-old wife and her husband Behzad, 30, said that
they'd booked a weeklong tour of Turkey at a discount rate, but
were now looking at spending as much as full-price tour.
The exchange rate strongly affects other markets, including
housing and rentals.
The price was 590,000 to the dollar on March 18, the last
workday before the holiday.
Many Iranians have seen their life savings evaporate as the
local currency has depreciated. Today, it's worth about
one-twentieth as much as it was in 2015, when Iran signed a nuclear
accord with world powers.
Since then, it's fallen from 32,000 rials to the dollar to the
hundreds of thousands. In February 2023, it briefly reached a nadir
of 600,000 reals to the dollar, and since then has not risen above
439,000.
The government's Statistics Center put the country's inflation
rate for Feb. 2024 at 42.5 percent, while the Central Bank said it
was more than 46 percent. There is no explanation for the
discrepancy.
Iran's relations with the West have been at exceptional lows
since then-US President Donald Trump abandoned a deal that called
for the country to curb its nuclear program in return for access to
frozen funds and other benefits.
President Joe Biden said he was willing to re-enter a nuclear
deal with Iran, but formal talks to try to find a roadmap to
restart the deal collapsed in August 2022.
In the meantime, tensions in the Middle East have increased
significantly, making nuclear diplomacy with Iran more complicated.
Iran has further angered Western countries by supplying armed
drones to Russia that have been used in its invasion of
Ukraine.
Dire economic conditions have contributed to widespread anger at
the government in the past, but have also forced many Iranians to
focus on putting food on the table rather than engaging in
high-risk political activism amid a fierce crackdown on
dissent.
The rial's record low came less than a month after a
parliamentary election that saw the lowest turnout since the 1979
Islamic Revolution, whose results were dominated by hardline
politicians.
Hardliners have controlled the parliament for the past two
decades - with chants of“Death to America” often heard during its
sessions.
