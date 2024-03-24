Palestinian Death Toll From Israeli Attacks On Gaza Rises To 32,226: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Mac 25 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 32,226, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press statement, yesterday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 84 Palestinians and wounded 104 others, bringing the total death toll to 32,226, and injuries to 74,518, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct 7, last year, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army launched air and ground attacks on various areas in the Gaza Strip, in the past hours, resulting in deaths and injuries, according to local sources and eyewitnesses.

The sources said that, eight Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured, in a raid that targeted a house in the city of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip. The wounded have been transferred to the Al-Aqsa Hospital in the same city.

Israeli artillery also bombed areas south-east of the city of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, wounding more Palestinian people, according to the sources.

In addition, the Israeli army announced in a press statement that, a 21-year-old soldier was killed in the ongoing battles in the Shifa complex, bringing the death toll in the ground operation in Gaza to 251.– NNN-WAFA