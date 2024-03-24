Colombo Fashion Week Summer 2024

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Colombo Fashion Week 2024 took centre stage, showcasing the work of six acclaimed international designers from Italy, England, Bangladesh, India including – Samant Chauhan, Payal Pratap, Manoviraj Khosla, Afsana Ferdousi, Charlotte Allen, Abraham and Thakore who showcased their collections along with prominent Sri Lankan designers such as Lovi Ceylon, Buddhi Batiks, Amilani Perera, Aslam Hussein, Limak by Kamil, La Pard, Ayesh Wickramaratne, Charini Suriyage, and Fouzul Hameed.

Colombo Fashion Week also featured eleven Emerging Designers on the runway.

Intimate shows, scattered across iconic landmarks throughout the city, offer a unique opportunity to experience fashion in its various forms.



