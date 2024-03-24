(MENAFN- The Conversation) Shape cultural engagement, grow professionally in a supportive team at prestigious University of Melbourne Museums and Collections.

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time; Fixed-term until 14 March 2025

Department: Student and Scholarly Services

Salary: UOM 5 – $79,961 p.a. plus 17% super



Integral role in shaping cultural engagement at prestigious institutions.

Opportunity for organisational growth in a supportive, inclusive team environment. Salary packaging, subsidised health and wellbeing services, fitness and cultural clubs, Myki discounts, and a 25% discount on graduate courses to our staff and their immediate families!

About the Role

Join the Museums and Collections Department at the University of Melbourne as a Business Support Officer and become a pivotal part of a team shaping the future of cultural engagement. In this role, you will have the unique opportunity to contribute to the operational excellence of renowned institutions like Buxton Contemporary and the Potter Museum of Art, among others. This position offers more than just administrative responsibilities; it is a chance to be at the heart of an ambitious cultural strategy that aims to enrich communities, support academic research, and promote global cultural exchanges.

Working under the guidance of the Business and Commercial Manager, you will employ your problem-solving skills and organizational prowess in a dynamic environment, where your efforts help forge a collaborative network around the University's cultural assets. This is an exceptional development opportunity for those passionate about the arts, culture, and education, offering a supportive and inclusive team culture that values collaboration with Australia's First Peoples.

Your responsibilities will include:



Manage the flow of incoming and outgoing requests and correspondence ensuring that correspondence is dealt with efficiently and promptly.

Manage financial transactions, including purchasing, invoicing and engagement of consultants and contractors, and ensure transactions and engagements are undertaken in a timely and accurate manner, and in accordance with University procedures.

Plan and manage meetings including venue bookings, catering and minute taking as directed. Build and maintain strong and effective relationships with internal and external staff to ensure the efficient delivery of administrative services in a tactful and diplomatic manner.

Who We Are Looking For

You excel in communication, organisation, and collaboration, embracing initiative while respecting colleagues' well-being and University policies. You're motivated to contribute to shaping cultural engagement and growth within a supportive team environment.

You will also have:



A tertiary qualification; or an equivalent combination of experience in a similar role in a tertiary environment

Knowledge and experience in accounts processing procedures as they apply to accounts receivable, accounts payable and purchasing

Demonstrated experience providing secretarial and administrative support within a busy office environment High level attention to detail and proficiency in the use of spreadsheets and word processing packages in an office 365 environment

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the attached PD.

This role requires that the successful candidate must undergo and maintain an up-to-date Working with Children Check. This is essential to guarantee a secure environment for all individuals at the University. In the case the selected candidate doesn't have a valid Working with Children Check, they will be able to apply for the WWCC as part of the initial onboarding procedures.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position . This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your new team – Museums and Collections Department

The Museums and Collections Department is responsible for Buxton Contemporary, Science Gallery Melbourne, Ian Potter Museum of Art, MPavilion, Old Quadrangle Treasury, and the Grainger Museum.

As a member of the Museums and Collections Department, the Business Support Officer works alongside colleagues to ensure an inclusive workplace and genuine collaboration with Australia's First Peoples.

What We Offer You!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits, including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services and discounts on graduate courses.

About the University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research.

Be Yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality and faith are encouraged to apply.

If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

