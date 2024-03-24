Assam: Cong's Media Cell Chairman Resigns After Wife Denied Ticket

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, March 25 (IANS) Assam Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Narah has resigned from the post of chairman of the party's media cell in the state after his wife Ranee Narah was denied a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Bharat Chandra Narah on Sunday quit from his post by sending a resignation letter to Assam unit Congress chief Bhupen Borah.

"I do, hereby, tender my resignation from my position as chairman of the Media Department, Assam PCC, effective immediately," he wrote.

Ranee Narah was considered a strong contender for the ticket in Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat in Assam.

She won this Lok Sabha constituency thrice and was once elected to Rajya Sabha as well.

Ranee Narah had also served as Union Minister in the erstwhile Manmohan Singh-led government.

However, the Congress this time named Uday Shankar Hazarika to contest from Lakhimpur seat.