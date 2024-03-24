'Writ Petition Against Central Govt Drama By K'taka CM To Cover Up Failures'

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 25 (IANS) Karnataka unit BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra stated on Sunday that the writ petition against the Central government over drought relief was a drama enacted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to cover up his failures.

Speaking to reporters after offering special prayers at Horanadu Annapoorneshwari pilgrimage centre, Vijayendra stated, filing writ petition would not bring any honour to CM Siddaramaiah.

"Instead, they should have agreed to the fact that they are not in a position to manage the financial matters of the state and made a demand in this regard to the Central government," he added.

Vijayendra further said: "We offered special prayers to further empower Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is leading the country. We need to strengthen the hands of PM Modi by winning maximum seats in Lok Sabha election in Karnataka."