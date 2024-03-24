               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Sunday’S Soccer Lineup: Viewing Options And Schedules


3/24/2024 3:18:17 PM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's soccer schedule shines with the English Women's Championship clashes featuring Aston Villa vs Arsenal and West Ham vs Chelsea.

The day also packs a variety of matches, including international friendlies with Italy facing Ecuador, alongside games from the Ecuadorian League , Italian Championship, Copa do Nordeste, Spanish Second Division, and more.

Here's where you can catch live soccer action today:
Friendly Matches


  • 4:45 PM: San Marino vs St. Kitts and Nevis - Star+
  • 5:00 PM: Italy vs Ecuador - Sportv and Globoplay


Women's Italian Championship

  • 8:30 AM: Milan vs Pomigliano - Star+
  • 11:00 AM: Fiorentina vs Inter Milan - ESPN and Star+

Ecuadorian Championship

  • 8:00 PM: Independiente del Valle vs Aucas - Star+

Paulista Championship Series A2

  • 11:00 AM: Juventus-SP vs Ferroviária - Paulistão Channel (Youtube)
  • 11:10 AM: Portuguesa Santista vs XV de Piracicaba - RecordTV

Spanish Second Division

  • 12:15 PM: Real Valladolid vs Eibar - Star+
  • 12:15 PM: Huesca vs Burgos CF - Star+
  • 2:30 PM: Levante vs Elche - Star+
  • 2:30 PM: Mirandés vs Real Zaragoza - Star+

English Women's Championship

  • 1:30 PM: West Ham vs Chelsea - ESPN and Star+
  • 3:45 PM: Aston Villa vs Arsenal - Star+

Catarinense Championship

  • 4:00 PM: Criciúma vs Barra FC

Copa do Nordeste

  • 4:00 PM: Treze-PB vs Ceará - DAZN
  • 4:00 PM: Itabaiana vs Botafogo-PB - DAZN
  • 4:00 PM: Bahia vs Maranhão - ESPN and Star+
  • 7:00 PM: Náutico vs CRB - DAZN
  • 7:00 PM: Juazeirense vs River-PI - DAZN

Venezuelan Championship

  • 6:00 PM: Monagas vs Caracas - Star+

Paranaense Championship

  • 6:30 PM: Coritiba vs Maringá - Star+

Mato Grosso Championship

  • 6:30 PM: Cuiabá vs Luverdense

For Italy's match today, tune in at 5:00 PM on Sportv and Globoplay for the live broadcast.

Arsenal's game will be broadcast live at 3:45 PM on Star+ today.

The West Ham vs Chelsea match will be aired live on ESPN and Star+ at 1:30 PM.

No games will be shown on Globo, SBT, or Band today. However, RecordTV will air the Portuguesa Santista vs XV de Piracicaba match at 11:10 AM.

For fans looking to catch the action online or on TV, Sportv, ESPN, Star+, Globoplay, DAZN, and the Paulistão Channel on Youtube are your go-to sources for today's matches.

