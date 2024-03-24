Sunday’S Soccer Lineup: Viewing Options And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's soccer schedule shines with the English Women's Championship clashes featuring Aston Villa vs Arsenal and West Ham vs Chelsea.



The day also packs a variety of matches, including international friendlies with Italy facing Ecuador, alongside games from the Ecuadorian League , Italian Championship, Copa do Nordeste, Spanish Second Division, and more.



Here's where you can catch live soccer action today:

Friendly Matches







4:45 PM: San Marino vs St. Kitts and Nevis - Star+

5:00 PM: Italy vs Ecuador - Sportv and Globoplay







8:30 AM: Milan vs Pomigliano - Star+

11:00 AM: Fiorentina vs Inter Milan - ESPN and Star+





8:00 PM: Independiente del Valle vs Aucas - Star+







11:00 AM: Juventus-SP vs Ferroviária - Paulistão Channel (Youtube)

11:10 AM: Portuguesa Santista vs XV de Piracicaba - RecordTV







12:15 PM: Real Valladolid vs Eibar - Star+



12:15 PM: Huesca vs Burgos CF - Star+



2:30 PM: Levante vs Elche - Star+

2:30 PM: Mirandés vs Real Zaragoza - Star+







1:30 PM: West Ham vs Chelsea - ESPN and Star+

3:45 PM: Aston Villa vs Arsenal - Star+





4:00 PM: Criciúma vs Barra FC







4:00 PM: Treze-PB vs Ceará - DAZN



4:00 PM: Itabaiana vs Botafogo-PB - DAZN



4:00 PM: Bahia vs Maranhão - ESPN and Star+



7:00 PM: Náutico vs CRB - DAZN

7:00 PM: Juazeirense vs River-PI - DAZN





6:00 PM: Monagas vs Caracas - Star+





6:30 PM: Coritiba vs Maringá - Star+





6:30 PM: Cuiabá vs Luverdense



Women's Italian ChampionshipEcuadorian ChampionshipPaulista Championship Series A2Spanish Second DivisionEnglish Women's ChampionshipCatarinense ChampionshipCopa do NordesteVenezuelan ChampionshipParanaense ChampionshipMato Grosso ChampionshipFor Italy's match today, tune in at 5:00 PM on Sportv and Globoplay for the live broadcast.Arsenal's game will be broadcast live at 3:45 PM on Star+ today.The West Ham vs Chelsea match will be aired live on ESPN and Star+ at 1:30 PM.No games will be shown on Globo, SBT, or Band today. However, RecordTV will air the Portuguesa Santista vs XV de Piracicaba match at 11:10 AM.For fans looking to catch the action online or on TV, Sportv, ESPN, Star+, Globoplay, DAZN, and the Paulistão Channel on Youtube are your go-to sources for today's matches.