(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a thrilling match at Wembley, Brazil edged England 1-0. Dorival Júnior's debut as coach saw Brazil gradually take control, culminating in a goal by newcomer Endrick.



This victory is notable for Brazil, snapping a streak of less favorable outcomes.



It also marked a significant moment for several players making their first appearance for the national team.



Brazil faced early pressure but adapted and began to dominate. The game's pace intensified, setting the stage for Endrick's decisive moment in the second half.



His goal, 35 minutes in, was a highlight, showcasing his potential in his first national team appearance.



Before Endrick's goal, Brazil was on the verge of scoring several times. The match underscored the team's resilience and ability to create opportunities.



It also featured a hard-fought battle, with both teams committing fully to the game, reflecting its importance beyond a mere friendly.







The match paid homage to Zagallo, a Brazilian soccer legend, adding emotional weight to the victory.



Brazil's next match, against Spain, carries significance in the fight against racism, emphasizing soccer's role in broader societal issues.



This win is a turnaround for Brazil, ending a spell of draws and losses. It underscores the team's enduring spirit and hints at a promising phase under new management.



Key moments included Brazil overcoming initial setbacks, pivotal saves, and near-misses that kept fans on edge.



Endrick's goal was a masterstroke, highlighting his entry into international soccer.

The match details:







England 0 x 1 Brazil



Friendly match at Wembley, London, on March 23, 2024

Goal by Endrick at 35 minutes into the second half



The line-ups featured seasoned and new players, reflecting both teams' strategies and future potential.While a friendly match , this match was a testament to the competitive spirit of international soccer, setting an exciting precedent for future encounters.