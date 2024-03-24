XRPL AMM Pool Experiences Tech Bug

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Users on the XRPL AMM pool have been warned to stop depositing funds due to technical issues.

This is after the RippleX engineering team identified a discrepancy in some of their AMM pools in the early hours of today, Mar. 24. The team has started working to resolve the issue and promised to provide timely updates for the community.

XRPL AMM Pool Technical Glitch: Here's What Happened

According to a tweet from RippleX, a discrepancy was identified in specific automated market maker (AMM) pools, which has led to the improper execution of transactions. RippleX - the developer arm of blockchain-based digital payment protocol Ripple - announced that it would warn users to stop making deposits while its team works to solve the technical glitch.

This move aims to prevent any complications that might arise on the AMM pool due to transactions from users. The team also advised users holding liquidity provider (LP) tokens in these pools to redeem them until the bug is fixed.

Coincidentally, the technical bug announcement came after Ripple CTO David Schwartz warned users about trading on the just-launched XLS-30 AMM pool. According to David, traders may record a loss if the deposit made into an XRP Ledger AMM pool was mainly out of balance before the deposit was made.

Recall that Ripple released the XLS-30 AMM pool on the XRPL mainnet on Mar. 22 after working on it for two years.

Meanwhile, several members of the XRP community were pleased with the precautionary move from the RippleX team. A user on X commended the team for its transparency and proactive approach to addressing the AMM pool discrepancies. Another user stated that such a technical issue is a reminder to approach every investment carefully.