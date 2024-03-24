Putin Vows Retribution For Moscow Attack, Declares National Mourning On March 24

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Following a deadly attack on a crowded concert hall in Moscow, Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, declared a day of national mourning on Sunday, March 24.

According to Russian media reports, Putin announced the arrest of all four perpetrators of this attack in a televised speech on Saturday, March 23, and addressed Russian citizens, stating that the perpetrators of this event would be severely punished.

Reports indicate that weekend holiday events across Russia have been canceled. In Moscow and other Russian cities, electronic billboards display an image of a burning candle with the phrase“We mourn.”

The President of Russia stated that the four assailants of the attack on a concert near Moscow were arrested before they had the opportunity to cross the border into Ukraine. Russian officials said that eleven people were detained in connection with this incident.

Putin called this attack“a brutal terrorist act” and added:“Today I speak with you about a bloody and brutal terrorist act whose victims were dozens of innocent and peace-loving people.”

The ISIS group claimed responsibility for this attack and also released images attributed to the attackers involved in this attack.

The Russian Investigative Committee announced on Saturday that the number of casualties from Friday night's attack on the Crocus City concert hall in Moscow had risen to 133, with over 140 wounded. Some Russian media outlets reported the death toll from this attack as 143.

