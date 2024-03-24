Indian Court Effectively Bans Religious Schools In Uttar Pradesh

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A court in India has banned the operation of religious schools in Uttar Pradesh, one of the country's most populous states.

According to a Reuters report, the court in India on Friday, March 22, ordered students to be transferred to regular schools.

Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, the head of the board of education for religious schools in Uttar Pradesh, also stated that the Allahabad High Court's ruling affects 2.7 million students and 10,000 teachers in 25,000 schools.

Meanwhile, among the 240 million population of Uttar Pradesh, one-fifth are Muslims.

The Reuters report states that the court's ruling canceled the 2004 law regarding schools in Uttar Pradesh due to its conflict with the secular constitutional law in India.

The court order stated that children between 6 and 14 should not be deprived of education.

Previously, the non-approval of a budget for religious schools in Uttar Pradesh, India, led to the unemployment of 21,000 teachers.

This comes as the Muslim community in India and human rights groups have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of promoting hatred against Muslims, allegations that Mr. Modi has denied.

