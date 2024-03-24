               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Passenger Flying From Moscow To Yerevan Admits Having Explosives In Her Luggage


3/24/2024 3:09:26 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A passenger flying from Moscow to Yerevan reported that there was a bomb in her hand luggage.

A female passenger flying from Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport to Yerevan reported that she had explosives in her hand luggage.

The police are currently investigating.

