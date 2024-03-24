Passenger Flying From Moscow To Yerevan Admits Having Explosives In Her Luggage

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A passenger flying from Moscow to Yerevan reported that there
was a bomb in her hand luggage.
A female passenger flying from Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport to
Yerevan reported that she had explosives in her hand luggage.
The police are currently investigating.
