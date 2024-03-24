UN Chief Arrives In Egypt, Visits Palestinian Patients

(MENAFN- AzerNews) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived on Saturday in the
Egyptian city of El-Arish adjacent to the Gaza Strip where he
visited Palestinian patients in the city's hospital, Azernews
reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
“Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has just arrived in North
Sinai, Egypt,” the UN spokesperson said on X.
“This is his first stop during his annual Ramadan solidarity
visit to the region,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Egyptian Al Qahera channel reported that Guterres
arrived at El-Arish airport“on a visit to renew the call for a
ceasefire in Gaza.”
Guterres also visited the injured Palestinians at El-Arish
Hospital, according to the Egyptian channel.
This was Guterres' second visit to Egypt since the start of the
Israeli war on Gaza on Oct. 7.
On Friday, the UN deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq, announced the
UN chief's annual“solidarity trip” to Egypt and Jordan, marking
the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Haq noted that the UN chief would meet with humanitarian aid
workers.
Guterres will have a Ramadan iftar dinner in Cairo with refugees
from Sudan and also meet with Egyptian officials, he added.
Haq further mentioned that Guterres will visit the facilities of
the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) during his visit to
Jordan.
Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip
since the Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Palestinian group Hamas
in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.
More than 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have
since been killed in Gaza, and around 74,300 others injured besides
causing mass destruction, displacement, and shortage of
necessities.
MENAFN24032024000195011045ID1108015833
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.