Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Silver Medal In Portugal

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
Azerbaijani gymnasts took the second place in the 12th
"Cantanhede International Open Competition 2024" international
tournament on aerobic gymnastics held in Cantanhede, Portugal,
Azernews reports, citing the press release shared by the
federation.
The team consisting of Khadija Guliyeva, Arzu Aghayeva and Leyla
Bejanova won a silver medal.
MENAFN24032024000195011045ID1108015831
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.