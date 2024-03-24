Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Silver Medal In Portugal

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijani gymnasts took the second place in the 12th "Cantanhede International Open Competition 2024" international tournament on aerobic gymnastics held in Cantanhede, Portugal, Azernews reports, citing the press release shared by the federation.

The team consisting of Khadija Guliyeva, Arzu Aghayeva and Leyla Bejanova won a silver medal.