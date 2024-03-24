               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Silver Medal In Portugal


3/24/2024 3:09:23 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijani gymnasts took the second place in the 12th "Cantanhede International Open Competition 2024" international tournament on aerobic gymnastics held in Cantanhede, Portugal, Azernews reports, citing the press release shared by the federation.

The team consisting of Khadija Guliyeva, Arzu Aghayeva and Leyla Bejanova won a silver medal.

MENAFN24032024000195011045ID1108015831

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search