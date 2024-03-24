Occult Thriller 'Exhuma' Becomes 1St Film To Top 10 Mln In Admissions In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The South Korean supernatural flick "Exhuma" surpassed 10
million in admissions Sunday, becoming the first film released in
2024 to reach the milestone, Azernews reports,
citing Yonhap.
According to the distributor Showbox, the film topped the
10-million mark Sunday morning, the 32nd day since its release.
Directed by Jang Jae-hyun, "Exhuma" has never ceded the No. 1 spot
at the box office since hitting theaters on Feb. 22.
This is the first film to sell over 10 million tickets since
"12.12: The Day," which hit the milestone on Christmas Eve last
year.
"Exhuma" is also the 23rd Korean film with over 10 million in
admissions in South Korea and the 32nd such film here overall.
Starring Choi Min-sik and Kim Go-eun, "Exhuma" revolves around
two shamans, a feng shui expert and a mortician who join forces to
investigate a string of mysterious occurrences affecting a wealthy
family based in the United States. They embark on this journey by
exhuming the grave of the family's ancestor in a remote Korean
village.
The movie had its world premiere at the Berlin International
Film Festival last month as part of its Forum section.
