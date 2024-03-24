Pope Fails To Read Out Homily At Palm Sunday Mass

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pope Francis presided over the Palm Sunday Mass in St Peter's
Square on Sunday, but he spoke with a weak voice at the start of
the service and failed to read out the homily he had prepared, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The Argentine pontiff has been suffering flu-like symptoms for
weeks and has been getting aides to read out his lessons during
recent services and audiences.
