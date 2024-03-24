               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Georgia Joins Global Environmental Campaign Earth Hour


3/24/2024 3:09:22 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia on Saturday joined a global environmental campaign Earth Hour with the Government Administration, Parliament and Interior Ministry turning off the lights for one hour on administrative buildings, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

As part of the annual worldwide movement, the external lights were also switched off from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on the Presidential Administration, municipal buildings, the iconic Tbilisi TV Tower and various landmarks to support a greener and safer future for the planet.

Since 2009, Georgia has joined the large-scale environmental movement, organised by the World Wildlife Fund, to encourage individuals, communities, and businesses to“give an hour for Earth” by turning off non-essential electric lights on buildings of economic, political and cultural importance and to show symbolic support for the planet.

MENAFN24032024000195011045ID1108015828

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search