Georgia Joins Global Environmental Campaign Earth Hour

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia on Saturday joined a global environmental campaign Earth
Hour with the Government Administration, Parliament and Interior
Ministry turning off the lights for one hour on administrative
buildings, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
As part of the annual worldwide movement, the external lights
were also switched off from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on the Presidential
Administration, municipal buildings, the iconic Tbilisi TV Tower
and various landmarks to support a greener and safer future for the
planet.
Since 2009, Georgia has joined the large-scale environmental
movement, organised by the World Wildlife Fund, to encourage
individuals, communities, and businesses to“give an hour for
Earth” by turning off non-essential electric lights on buildings of
economic, political and cultural importance and to show symbolic
support for the planet.
MENAFN24032024000195011045ID1108015828
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.