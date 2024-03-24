Georgia Joins Global Environmental Campaign Earth Hour

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia on Saturday joined a global environmental campaign Earth Hour with the Government Administration, Parliament and Interior Ministry turning off the lights for one hour on administrative buildings, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

As part of the annual worldwide movement, the external lights were also switched off from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on the Presidential Administration, municipal buildings, the iconic Tbilisi TV Tower and various landmarks to support a greener and safer future for the planet.

Since 2009, Georgia has joined the large-scale environmental movement, organised by the World Wildlife Fund, to encourage individuals, communities, and businesses to“give an hour for Earth” by turning off non-essential electric lights on buildings of economic, political and cultural importance and to show symbolic support for the planet.